$409.77 Million in Sales Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will announce sales of $409.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.10 million. Msci posted sales of $385.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Msci stock opened at $342.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.23. Msci has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

