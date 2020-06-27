Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $268.30

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.30 and traded as high as $279.40. Personal Group shares last traded at $276.00, with a volume of 3,410 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.70.

Personal Group (LON:PGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

