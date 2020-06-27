$111.43 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $111.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.05 million. CRA International posted sales of $110.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $467.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $487.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $487.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $509.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CRAI opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CRA International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

