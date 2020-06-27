Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.87

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $11.53. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 13,006 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

