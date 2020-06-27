Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after buying an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after buying an additional 642,647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

