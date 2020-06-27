Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $111.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.80 million to $112.60 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $112.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $454.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $469.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $456.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.50 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.66. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

