Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.44. Clontarf Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 771,914 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

