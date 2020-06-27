KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.51

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $8.68. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

