Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.55. Hotel Property Investments shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 430,933 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $397.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.81.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

