Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

