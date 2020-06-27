Oppenheimer Comments on Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.84) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.11). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares in the company, valued at $685,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,517 shares of company stock worth $59,701,490. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

