Investors Purchase High Volume of Tempur Sealy International Put Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,585 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 put options.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

