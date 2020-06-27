UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.15 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

