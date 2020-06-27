Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.54. Koss shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 11,391 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

