Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.54. Koss shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 11,391 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.
Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
