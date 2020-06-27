Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.12. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 125,003 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

