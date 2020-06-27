Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($31.01) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.32 ($27.32).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.87 ($25.70) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

