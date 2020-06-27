Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.25 ($11.51).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.69 and a 200-day moving average of €9.68. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

