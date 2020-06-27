Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.25 ($11.51).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.69 and a 200-day moving average of €9.68. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.13).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Koss Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29
Koss Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29
Western Copper and Gold Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Western Copper and Gold Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Evonik Industries Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On a €10.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On a €10.00 Price Target
E.On PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
E.On PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Allied Healthcare Products Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67
Allied Healthcare Products Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report