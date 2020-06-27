E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.24) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.25 ($11.51).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.68.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.