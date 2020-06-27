E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.24) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.25 ($11.51).

E.On stock opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.68.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

