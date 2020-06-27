Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $14.87. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,726,900 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.
About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.