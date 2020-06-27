Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $14.87. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,726,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth about $280,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

