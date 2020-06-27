Barclays Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.32 ($27.32).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €22.87 ($25.70) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.59. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

