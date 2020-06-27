Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 49,794 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

