Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 458,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,400,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,042,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,272.30.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Koss Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29
Koss Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29
Western Copper and Gold Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Western Copper and Gold Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91
Evonik Industries Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On a €10.00 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On a €10.00 Price Target
E.On PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
E.On PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Allied Healthcare Products Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67
Allied Healthcare Products Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report