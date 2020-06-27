Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 458,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,400,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,042,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,272.30.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.