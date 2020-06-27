UBS Group Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €212.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €221.00 ($248.31).

FRA SRT3 opened at €298.00 ($334.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €236.52. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

