Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €212.00 by UBS Group

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €212.00 ($238.20) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €221.00 ($248.31).

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €298.00 ($334.83) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €236.52. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

