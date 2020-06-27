Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €21.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.60) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.10 ($16.97).

Shares of WAC opened at €13.20 ($14.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.21 and its 200-day moving average is €13.13. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a fifty-two week high of €23.10 ($25.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

