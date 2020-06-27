Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €21.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.60) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.10 ($16.97).

Shares of WAC opened at €13.20 ($14.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.21 and its 200-day moving average is €13.13. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a fifty-two week high of €23.10 ($25.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

