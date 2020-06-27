Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.10 ($16.97).

WAC stock opened at €13.20 ($14.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.13. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of €23.10 ($25.96). The company has a market capitalization of $925.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.80.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

