Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.10 ($16.97).

WAC stock opened at €13.20 ($14.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.13. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of €23.10 ($25.96). The company has a market capitalization of $925.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.80.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

