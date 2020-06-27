JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.94 ($184.20).

ETR VOW3 opened at €133.32 ($149.80) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

