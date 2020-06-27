Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €163.94 ($184.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €133.32 ($149.80) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.