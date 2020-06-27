Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.73. Allot Communications shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 118,700 shares trading hands.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

