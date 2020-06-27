Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.69

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.69 and traded as high as $126.95. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $123.75, with a volume of 5,748,201 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,423,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

