Analyzing XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)

Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Yogaworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Yogaworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Yogaworks has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yogaworks and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -38.23% -160.56% -70.09% XpresSpa Group -43.52% -380.30% -60.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yogaworks and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $59.59 million 0.03 -$35.19 million N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 4.14 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yogaworks.

Summary

Yogaworks beats XpresSpa Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

