BMO Capital Markets Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$5.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBM. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.14.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.