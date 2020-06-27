Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head to Head Comparison

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.11 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 42.63 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.17

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -152.70% -70.41% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.25% -41.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.16%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Genocea Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

