Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avalara in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avalara’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $137.59 on Friday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $54,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 2,278.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 576,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Avalara by 9,382.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

