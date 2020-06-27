Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target to $5.00

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Greenridge Global from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

