Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DY. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 464,783 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

