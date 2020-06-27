Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $4,830,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 495,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

