Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE VC opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

