Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Sell

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

