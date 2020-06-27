Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $370.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.92. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,011,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

