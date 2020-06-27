VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $25.71 on Thursday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

