Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

VLRS opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

