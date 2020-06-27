Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

H opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after acquiring an additional 578,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 309,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

