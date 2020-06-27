Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

H opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after acquiring an additional 578,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 309,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Beige Book

Analyst Recommendations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report