Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.99.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $119,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 205,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

