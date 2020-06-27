Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Blackline alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

NASDAQ BL opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $87,683.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,098.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,926 shares of company stock worth $7,743,589. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.