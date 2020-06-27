Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Analysts at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 476,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

