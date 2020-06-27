Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 476,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Burlington Stores vs. Lojas Renner Head to Head Contrast
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Greenridge Global Increases China Automotive Systems Price Target to $5.00
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Dycom Industries PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Digital Turbine PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Visteon Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report