BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.90.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

