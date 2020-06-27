CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

