Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €107.00 ($120.22) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.25 ($94.66).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.30 and a 200 day moving average of €81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($133.26).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

