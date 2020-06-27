Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

